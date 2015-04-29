UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Firstextile AG :
* FY 2014 net profit at 28.1 million euros ($30.82 million); earnings per share amount to 2.38 euros
* For 2015 sees total revenue between 213 million and 237 million euros and EBIT margin between 16 pct and 18 pct expected
* FY revenue amounted to 216.0 million euros compared to 200.3 million euros in previous year
* FY 2014 EBIT slightly decreased by 0.7 pct to 41.3 million euros (2013: 41.6 million euros)
* FY gross profit amounted to 65.9 million euros (2013: 64.8 million euros) and thus gross profit margin of 30.5 pct still remained at a high level
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources