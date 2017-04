April 29 Sygnis AG :

* FY operating loss reduced by 1.1 million euros to -3.2 million euros (2013: -4.3 million euros)

* Revenues for fiscal year 2014 amounted to 0.4 million euros ($438,880)(2013: 0.5 million euros)

* FY 2014 net loss for period was 3.5 million euros (2013: 3.2 million euros)

* Revenues in 2015 are forecasted in range of approximately 0.7 million euros, with a strong upside potential in 2016

* Expects for 2015 net losses to be significantly lower than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)