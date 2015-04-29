April 29 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* FY revenue fell 4.1 percent to $1.37 billion

* Full year production target of 24.2mt achieved, an increase of 3 pct (2013: 23.5mt)

* Production cost of sales reduced by 6.7 pct to $36.0/t, reflecting continued focus on costs (2013: $38.6/t)

* Revenue of $1,367m, down 4.1% on prior year reflecting lower realised prices offset by higher volumes (2013: $1,425m)

* Stripping ratio of 8.48 bcm/t, a reduction of 3.6% on prior year (2013: 8.80 bcm/t)

* Average realised price of $54.1/t (2013: $59.6/t)

* Operating profit of $28m (2013: $23m loss)

* Underlying EBITDA increased 17 pct to $206m (2013: $176m), despite continued weakness in global coal markets

* Capital expenditure reduced to $24m (2013: $46m) as projects rescheduled to optimise short term cash flows

* Group net debt of $578m (2013: $523m)

* Separation from Bakrie group successfully completed resulting in cash proceeds of $501m, with $472m returned to shareholders

* Given continued pressure on thermal coal prices, board continues to focus on optimising PT Berau asset and reducing costs-chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: