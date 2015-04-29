Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Schweizer Electronic AG :
* Increases Q1 revenues by 11 percent to a record amount of more than 30 million euros ($32.91 million)
* Q1 EBIT amounted to 2.5 million euros (previous year 2.9 million euros), which is a decline of 0.4 million euros against last year
* Q1 order income amounted to 28.5 million euros and order backlog was 116.5 million euros at end of Q1
* Sees 2015 turnover increase of three to seven percent against record sales of 2014 seems to be realistic
* Confirms its forecast for 2015
($1 = 0.9115 euros)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)