April 29 Fair Value Reit AG :

* Subscription price for the new shares from the current capital increase set at 7.90 euros ($9) per share

* 7.90 euros per new share also represents subscription price for subscription offer and offer price for simultaneous placement of 40,655 new shares for which subscription right was excluded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)