April 29 Curasan AG :

* FY gross revenues increase by 3.9 percent to 6.3 million euros ($7 million)

* FY 2014 EBITDA significantly improves to -1.2 million euros

* FY 2014 net loss for year improved slightly disproportionally to -1.7 million euros after -2.0 million euros in 2013 due to financial result

* Expects gross revenues of 6.3 million euros to 6.9 million euros and a net loss of 1.2 million euros to 1.6 million euros for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)