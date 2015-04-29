BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical shareholders to vote on possible issue of up to 8.4 mln shares
* Says that its shareholders on April 28 will vote on the issue of up to 8.4 million ordinary shares of US$0.08 each
April 29 Curasan AG :
* FY gross revenues increase by 3.9 percent to 6.3 million euros ($7 million)
* FY 2014 EBITDA significantly improves to -1.2 million euros
* FY 2014 net loss for year improved slightly disproportionally to -1.7 million euros after -2.0 million euros in 2013 due to financial result
* Expects gross revenues of 6.3 million euros to 6.9 million euros and a net loss of 1.2 million euros to 1.6 million euros for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA
* Cardiome's partner steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study