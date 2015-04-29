BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports CFO retirement
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
April 29 Adler Real Estate AG :
* General meeting clears path for acquisition of Westgrund AG
* Capital increase by payment in kind unanimously approved
* This allows Westgrund shareholders to take up planned exchange offer, having previously secured over 50 pct of Westgrund shareholders an irrevocable undertaking to tender their shares
* Financing of cash component of bid has also been secured, as a result of Adler successfully placing a 300 million euros ($331.32 million) corporate bond before Easter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2o6i9j3) Further company coverage: