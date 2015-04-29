April 29 Adler Real Estate AG :

* General meeting clears path for acquisition of Westgrund AG

* Capital increase by payment in kind unanimously approved

* This allows Westgrund shareholders to take up planned exchange offer, having previously secured over 50 pct of Westgrund shareholders an irrevocable undertaking to tender their shares

* Financing of cash component of bid has also been secured, as a result of Adler successfully placing a 300 million euros ($331.32 million) corporate bond before Easter