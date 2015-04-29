BRIEF-Allergan, Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction
April 29 Lifewatch AG :
* Announces voting results of the ordinary Annual General Meeting of shareholders for fiscal year 2014
* Annual General Meeting did not approve proposed amendment to Articles of Incorporation regarding Conditional Capital Source text for Eikon:
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc -benznidazole on track in progress to ind and nda submissions
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018