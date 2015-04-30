April 30 TLG Immobilien AG :

* Exceeds corporate targets for 2014 and expects further growth in 2015

* Dividend of 0.25 euros per share for 2014 shall be proposed

* Positive outlook: FFO expected to increase by at least 10 percent in 2015

* In 2015 acquisition of further properties with a total investment of around 114 million euros ($126 million); strategic portfolio growth target of 2 billion euros by end of 2017 reaffirmed

* Generated 114.8 million euros in rental income in financial year 2014 ($1 = 0.9017 euros)