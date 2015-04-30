April 30 International Personal Finance Plc :

* Underlying profit in quarter grew by 2.3 mln stg (18 pct)

* Group profit before tax for quarter was 10.4 mln stg

* Favourable conclusion to Polish office of consumer protection and competition's (UoKIK) review into calculation of fees for loan products

* Progressing our plans for roll out of our digital business

* Dan o'Connor succeeds christopher Rodrigues as chairman with effect from today's AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)