April 30 Snowbird AG :

* Reports results for fiscal year 2014 - double digit sales growth due to new production facilities - gross profit margin at a high level of 39.5 pct

* FY sales revenues increased by 39.9 pct to 191.5 million euros ($213.35 million)

* FY profit after tax is 39.7 million euros(previous year: 28.2 million euros)

* Proposes to pay 0.25 euros per share as a dividend to freefloat shareholders

* Pre-IPO shareholders have waived their fiscal year 2014 dividend rights amounting to 7.5 million euros to show their continuous support to company