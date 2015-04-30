April 30 Afren Plc :

* Fy pretax loss from continuing operations 1.95 billion usd versus $140 million profit year ago

* Net production excluding Barda Rash of 31,819 bopd, slightly below full year guidance range of between 32,000 - 36,000 bopd

* Year-On-Year reduction of 32 pct due to cost recovery at ebok and delays with bringing new wells on stream across producing asset base in nigeria

* Results impacted by material impairment charge of us$1.1 billion due to fall in oil prices

* Production guidance expected to be 23,000 - 32,000 bopd reflecting lower production from ebok following end of all cost recovery

* Holders of existing notes have provided interim funding of $200 million by way of new private placement notes

* Wider recapitalisation programme expected to be completed by end of july 2015 providing a further $55 million to $105 million in net cash proceed

* FY revenue $946 million versus $1,644 million year ago