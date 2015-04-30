April 30 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG
:
* Increases sales, adjusted EBIT and net result in 2014
overall
* FY final figures correspond in full with preliminary
results already published
* Expects high ticket sales volumes to continue and is
assuming between 4.2 and 4.5 million entrance tickets will be
sold by DEAG group in 2015 as a whole
* Decided to propose to AGM retention of profits for year
2014 and to continue with its dividend policy again in years to
follow
