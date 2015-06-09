June 9 Oxford Instruments Plc :

* FY adjusted pretax profit 35.6 million stg versus 47.1 million stg year ago, reflecting macro headwinds in Japan and Russia, and weaker trading than expected in industrial analysis

* FY revenue rose 7.1 percent to 385.5 million stg

* Final dividend 9.3 pence per share

* Total dividend 13 pence per share

* Adjusted EPS* of 48.2p (2014: 67.7p)

* Orders grew by 13.0 pct to 386.6 mln stg (2014: 342.2 mln stg), on an organic constant currency basis, orders flat on prior year and revenues declined by 5.4 pct

* Overall, we have had a challenging year. We expect a return to organic growth in coming year, with potential for margin improvement in medium term-CEO

* It is currently unclear when further export licences will be approved in Russia

* Saw little revenue from Russia during second half and we have assumed no resumption in sales to Russia in current year

* In Japan, our forecast of market recovery has proved slower than expected

* Been a slow start in first two months of year; however we expect to see a return to organic growth in remainder of year as recently launched products and improved routes to market gain traction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: