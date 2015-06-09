June 9 RPC Group Plc :

* FY revenue from continuing operations rose 17 percent to 1.22 billion stg

* Final dividend 11 pence per share

* Total dividend 15.4 pence per share

* FY adjusted basic EPS improved 12 pct to 41.0p (2014 restated: 36.5p)

* Start to new financial year has been satisfactory and in line with management's expectations - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: