UPDATE 2-Genel targets Turkey gas deal this year to overcome oil troubles
* Receivables fall to $253.5 million (Recasts with gas projects, adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)
June 9 RPC Group Plc :
* FY revenue from continuing operations rose 17 percent to 1.22 billion stg
* Final dividend 11 pence per share
* Total dividend 15.4 pence per share
* FY adjusted basic EPS improved 12 pct to 41.0p (2014 restated: 36.5p)
* Start to new financial year has been satisfactory and in line with management's expectations - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receivables fall to $253.5 million (Recasts with gas projects, adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)
* Deal faces regulatory scrutiny (Adds detail, background, shares)