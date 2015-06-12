June 12 Kesko Oyj :

* Says sales in May 2015 totalled 742.6 million euros

* Says in comparable terms excluding Anttila, sales decreased by 2.9% in local currencies

says decline of purchasing power continued to reduce Kesko's sales in Finland, sales of the home improvement and speciality goods trade increased abroad