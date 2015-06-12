June 12 Adesso AG :

* Intends to form through complete takeover of Born Informatik AG and rapid merger of both operations with offices in Zurich and Bern, a leading IT services company with a total of 40 million Swiss francs ($42.84 million) turnover

* Closing of the transaction is aimed at short notice