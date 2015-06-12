UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Hofseth BioCare ASA has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with Tokyo-based Alliance Seafood Ltd
* According to the agreement, Hofseth and Alliance Seafood will also set up HFS Alliance Inc., a joint sales company
* The company will have its offices at Yokorei Shintomi Building in central Tokyo
* Alliance Seafood is a subsidiary of Yokohama Reito Ltd., a leading Japanese company within food distribution and related activities
* This is the conclusion of the process announced in Hofseth BioCare's stock exchange notice dated February 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources