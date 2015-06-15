June 15 (Reuters) -

* Opus Group divests Opus Equipment to Mekonomen group

* Opus Group says purchase price on a debt free basis amounts to SEK 51 million and is paid in cash

* Opus Equipment is a wholly owned independent subsidiary of Opus Group, with sales of about SEK 135 million and EBITDA of SEK 7.7 million (2014)

* The sale is expected to close on July 1, 2015

* Opus Group says sale will not affect earnings significantly but the operating margin is expected to improve