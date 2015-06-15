UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Opus Group divests Opus Equipment to Mekonomen group
* Opus Group says purchase price on a debt free basis amounts to SEK 51 million and is paid in cash
* Opus Equipment is a wholly owned independent subsidiary of Opus Group, with sales of about SEK 135 million and EBITDA of SEK 7.7 million (2014)
* The sale is expected to close on July 1, 2015
* Opus Group says sale will not affect earnings significantly but the operating margin is expected to improve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources