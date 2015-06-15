BRIEF-Azure Healthcare Ltd announces new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
June 15 Recipharm Publ Ab :
* Recipharm acquires Ontarget Chemistry and extends its offering into preclinical development services
* Recipharm says purchase price was sek 15.1 million, of which 50% is paid in cash and remaining 50% is paid through an issue in kind of 45.838 series b shares in recipharm
* OnTarget Chemistry is a fast growing CRO company with a turnover in 2014 of close to SEK 29 million
* The business is profitable and the acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.