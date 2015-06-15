June 15 Recipharm Publ Ab :

* Recipharm acquires Ontarget Chemistry and extends its offering into preclinical development services

* Recipharm says purchase price was sek 15.1 million, of which 50% is paid in cash and remaining 50% is paid through an issue in kind of 45.838 series b shares in recipharm

* OnTarget Chemistry is a fast growing CRO company with a turnover in 2014 of close to SEK 29 million

* The business is profitable and the acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: