June 16 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Target company: DO Deutsche Office AG; bidder: Alstria
Office Reit-AG
* Alstria Office Reit-to make offer to all shareholders of
DO Deutsche Office to acquire shares in DO Deutsche Office each
having amount of registered share capital of 1.00 euro
* In exchange for one DO Deutsche Office share tendered to
Alstria Office Reit, Alstria Office Reit intends to offer 0,381
new no-par value bearer shares in alstria office reit-ag as
consideration
* Public takeover offer will presumably be made subject to,
inter alia, a minimum acceptance rate of 69.6 pct of outstanding
deutsche office-shares
* By way of minimum acceptance rate of 69.6 pct together
with call option Alstria Office Reit receives access to at least
75 pct of DO Deutsche Office shares
