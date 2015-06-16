Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 16 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Gaming Innovation Group Inc.'s (GIG) subsidiary Innovation Labs Ltd. has entered into an agreement with a Finnish seller for the purchase of an affiliate network, including associated affiliate agreements and future revenues
* Says affiliate network is expected to generate more than 15,000 new depositing customers for Innovation Labs B2B (Business-To-Business) clients over next 3 years
* Says GIG will pay a consideration of 440,000 euros ($495,396.00) plus 1,021,000 new GIG shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order