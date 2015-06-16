BRIEF-Leon Capital Partners reports 9.5 pct stake in Ruby Tuesday as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
June 16 IK Investment Partners
* Says acquires svt Group from Capiton, SüdBG and the company's management
* Says the Group has 322 employees and generated sales of EUR 80 million in 2014
* Says the group is a provider of solutions for preventative or passive fire protection and damage management in Germany Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage: