PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Jubilee Platinum Plc
* Statement re. share price movement
* Notes recent rise in share price and draws shareholders attention to announcement of 26 May 2015
* Board knows of no reason for sudden increase in share price. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.