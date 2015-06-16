BRIEF-Filinvest Land confirms news article entitled “FLI raises 2017 capex to P20B”
* Refers to request for clarification/confirmation of the news article entitled “fli raises 2017 capex to p20b” posted in businessworld online
June 16 MLP AG :
* Acquires Domcura Group - targeted expansion of a further business segment
* Purchase price for 100 percent of shares is 18 million euros ($20.21 million). 12 million euros thereof will be paid in cash
* Remaining sum of 6 million euros is settled through issuing new shares as a capital increase
* Share capital will increase slightly by 1.35 per cent to 109,334,686 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to request for clarification/confirmation of the news article entitled “fli raises 2017 capex to p20b” posted in businessworld online
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 06:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S. S. Mundra to speak at an event in Mumbai. 07:45 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak at Econom