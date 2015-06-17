UPDATE 2-Burberry licenses beauty business to Coty in new drive to expand
* Shares up 1 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
June 17 Betfair Group Plc
* Total dividend up 70 percent to 34 penceper share
* Final dividend 25 penceper share
* Says operating profit 94.3 million stg, up 53 percent
* Says revenue up 13% to £124.3m in q4
* Total dividend up 70 percent to 34 penceper share
* Final dividend 25 penceper share
* Says ebitda up 32% to £120.2m (up 53% excluding uk poc tax) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)
* Shares up 1 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.