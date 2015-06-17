PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 17 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
* Ethiopian Airlines has decided to take Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines and long-term TotalCare support worth $500m to power six boeing 787- 8 Dreamliner aircraft. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.