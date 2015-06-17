Blackrock among those seeking to block Novo Banco-Lone Star deal
April 3 Blackrock and other asset management institutions are seeking an injunction this week to block the sale of Portugal's Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.
June 17 Pearson Plc
* Pearson to sell powerschool
* It has agreed sale of its PowerSchool business to Vista Equity Partners for a gross consideration of $350 million
* Had announced its intention to explore a sale of Powerschool in February 2015
* Transaction also includes other SIS businesses including Powerschool SMS, Gradespeed and Esis Forms
* Transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2015
* Evercore acted as financial adviser to Pearson on this transaction. Morgan Stanley acted as financial adviser to Vista
* Deal for $350 million, payable in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 3 The average rent being asked by landlords for office leases hit a record high in Manhattan in the first quarter as historically low unemployment fueled the jobs market and leasing activity was above average, brokerage Colliers International said on Monday.