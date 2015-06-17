June 17 Aga Rangemaster Group Plc

* Statement re possible offer

* Notes recent movement in company's share price

* In discussions with Middleby Corporation regarding a possible cash offer for company.

* Middleby is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on July 15 2015, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for company

* Can be no certainty that any formal offer will be made, or as to terms of any offer