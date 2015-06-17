Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
June 17 Aga Rangemaster Group Plc
* Statement re possible offer
* Notes recent movement in company's share price
* In discussions with Middleby Corporation regarding a possible cash offer for company.
* Middleby is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on July 15 2015, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for company
* Can be no certainty that any formal offer will be made, or as to terms of any offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)