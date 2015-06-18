June 18 Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Stockmann to sell Academic Bookstore to Bonnier Books - books will remain in department stores' offering to customers

* It is estimated not to have a significant effect on Stockmann's earnings in 2015

* Transaction is estimated to take place at latest on Oct. 1, 2015

