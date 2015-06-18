UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
June 18 Darty Plc
* FY revenue rose 3.2 percent to 3.51 billion eur
* Profit for year of 13.8 million euro (2014 loss: 6.6 million euro)
* Recommending a final dividend of 2.625 cents per share (2014: 2.625 cents)
* Have started to see signs of improvement in consumer confidence, product cycle will continue to have impact on markets which are expected to remain challenging - ceo
* France reveneue at 2.81 bln euro versus 2.71 bln euro, up 3.5 pct
* FY Like-For-Like sales down 1.6 per cent, against strong comparatives and challenging market conditions
* FY operating profit increased to 60.3 million euro (2014: eur 53.4 million)
* Adjusted group profit before tax of 51.3 million euro (2014: 72.1 million euro) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
