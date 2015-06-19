UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
June 19 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Ditlev de Vibe Vanay will resign as CFO of Protector Forsikring due to personal reasons
* Mr. de Vibe vanay will continue working for Protector in another capacity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)