June 19 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Announced a private placement in which several US funds have subscribed for 34,034,653 shares in the Company, at a share price of $0.64640 (equalling 5,01 Norwegian crowns per share) for a total investment of $22 million

* Upon completion of private placement, investors will hold 6.1 pct of shares in company

* Proceeds from private placement will fund an expansion of Thinfilm's PDPS (printed dopant polysilicon) manufacturing at its facility in San Jose, California Source text for Eikon:

