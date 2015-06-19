UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
June 19 Goldenport Holdings Inc
* Statement regarding recent movement in share price
* Notes recent movement in its share price and confirms that it has received an approach by a potential bidder which may lead to an offer for company
* Discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty that an offer will be made or regarding terms of any such offer
* Indicative offer price discussed was £(gbp) 1.20 in cash for each company share and it is subject to condition that offer be recommended by independent directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.