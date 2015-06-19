June 19 Hypoport AG :

* Earnings after two months are well above entire second quarter of 2014

* EBIT for April and May 2015 is expected to be at least 3.5 million euros ($4 million)

* Believes that earnings for Q2 of this year will be significantly higher than those for same period last year (Q2 2014: 1.1 million euros)

* Consequently sees that earnings growth in first half of 2015 will be disproportionately strong