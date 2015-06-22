June 22 Fastjet Plc

* Disposal of Fly540 Ghana

* Has signed an agreement to dispose of its interest held by company and Fastjet Air Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fastjet in airline FLY 540 Ghana limited

* In line with company's previously announced strategy to exit from certain territories operated before establishment of Fastjet brand in Tanzania and elsewhere

* Fly 540 Ghana, loss-making investment it had previously acquired from Lonrho Aviation in July 2012

* Operations in Ghana were suspended in May 2014 and since that time company has been exploring opportunities to restructure or dispose of this loss-making business

* In year ended 31 December 2014 Fly 540 Ghana recorded losses before tax of $11.3 million

* Upon completion of this agreement (which was unconditional and simultaneous with signing) FLY 540 Ghana was removed from Fastjet group