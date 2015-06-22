June 22 Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Acquisition of a 29.9% stake in Spire

* Remgro has agreed to acquire shares through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Remgro Jersey Limited

* As soon as mediclinic has secured requisite funding, Mediclinic will effectively acquire 100% of interests in Remgro Jersey Limited, holding shares, from Remgro

* Mediclinic intends to fund this acquisition of Remgro Jersey Limited by way of a fully underwritten zar 10 billion rights issue

* Rights issue is expected to complete by end of August, at which point Mediclinic will effectively acquire shares

* Mediclinic and Remgro confirm that they have no current intention of making an offer for whole of Spire