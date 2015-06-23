June 23 Ladbrokes Plc

* Statement re. Press comment

* Confirms it is in discussions with board of Gala Coral Group Limited regarding a possible merger of Ladbrokes and Coral Retail, Eurobet Retail and Gala Coral's online businesses

* There can be no certainty that discussions between Ladbrokes and gala coral will lead to any agreement concerning possible merger or as to timing or terms of any such agreement

* In event that such a transaction proceeds, it may undertake a non pre-emptive equity placing to strengthen balance sheet of combined entity