UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Ladbrokes Plc
* Statement re. Press comment
* Confirms it is in discussions with board of Gala Coral Group Limited regarding a possible merger of Ladbrokes and Coral Retail, Eurobet Retail and Gala Coral's online businesses
* There can be no certainty that discussions between Ladbrokes and gala coral will lead to any agreement concerning possible merger or as to timing or terms of any such agreement
* In event that such a transaction proceeds, it may undertake a non pre-emptive equity placing to strengthen balance sheet of combined entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources