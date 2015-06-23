June 23 Bunzl Plc

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire international sourcing company, inc., which trades as cordova safety products

* Cordova safety products revenue in year ended 30 september 2014 was us$81.0 million (c.£51 million). Acquisition is expected to be completed at end of june

* Revenue in year ended 31 december 2014 was cop54.8 billion (c.£14 million). Completion of acquisition is expected to take place at end of june

* Announces that it has agreed to acquire four businesses in us, colombia, canada and france.

* Also entered into an agreement to acquire importadores exportadores solmaq sas based in bogota, colombia