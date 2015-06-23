June 23 Telecom Plus Plc :

* FY pretax profit rose 21.3 percent to 42.1 million stg

* FY revenue rose 10.5 percent to 729.2 million stg

* Final dividend 21 pence per share; total dividend 40 pence per share

* Full year dividend up 14.3 pct to 40p per share

* Wholly support pressure that secretary of state is applying to 'big 6' energy suppliers to pass their lower wholesale costs onto majority of their customers

* Shortly be starting to roll-out installation of smart meters for our members in line with our obligations to ensure all domestic energy meters are replaced by target completion date in 2020

* Confident that we will deliver record revenues, profits, and earnings per share for current year, and expect to increase our dividend by a further 15 pct to 46p per share-CEO