June 23 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Announces successful takeover of Westgrund AG

* Takeover offer accepted for 94.9 pct of Westgrund shares

* Westgrund AG is expected to be consolidated by Adler as of end of Q2

* Adler's capital stock will increase by 14.075 million shares to 46.075 million shares

* Amount to be paid in cash will reach approx. 224.2 million euros ($250.45 million)

