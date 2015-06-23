UPDATE 6-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
June 23 LEG Immobilien AG
* adhoc: LEG Immobilien AG resolves share capital increase by a nominal amount of eur 1,196,344
* Says resolves share capital increase by a nominal amount of eur 1,196,344
* Says new shares are expected to be included in existing quotation on 29 June 2015
* Says new shares will be offered to institutional investors by way of private placement in accelerated bookbuilding
* adhoc: LEG Immobilien AG resolves share capital increase by a nominal amount of eur 1,196,344
* Says shares will be fungible with existing shares of LEG Immobilien AG on 25 June 2015
* Says net proceeds are expected to be used for partial financing of acquisition of a residential real estate portfolio
* Says placement price and proceeds from issue will be announced after price has been determined. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
* Delivers letter to Cypress Semiconductor's independent directors regarding annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, March 22 The co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy was found guilty of racketeering and fraud but cleared of murder on Wednesday for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.