June 24 Skanska Ab

* Skanska builds schools in Fairfield, Ohio, for USD 46 mln, about SEK 390 mln

* Skanska in joint venture with Megen Construction has signed a contract with Fairfield City Schools and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to construct school buildings in Fairfield, Ohio.

* The total value of the contract is USD 65 mln, about SEK 550 mln, and Skanska will include its share, USD 46 mln in order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the second quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)