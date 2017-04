June 24 Fastighets Balder AB :

* Agreed to acquire office building Göteborg Heden 47: 3 under construction

* Will also move its office in Gothenburg to the property

* Property value amounts to approximately 415 million Swedish crowns ($50.40 million)

($1 = 8.2363 Swedish crowns)