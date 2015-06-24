June 24 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Resolves upon a capital increase of up to 16,680,888 new
shares
* Share capital will be increased by making use of
authorised capitals through issue of up to 16,680,888 new shares
* New shares will have a notional value of 1.00 euro each
* Subscription price per new share is 8.50 euros
* Assuming that all new shares are subscribed or acquired,
gross proceeds for company amount to approximately 141.8 million
euros ($159 million)
* Subscription rights for new shares expected to be traded
in the period from June 25 June to July 6 (until about 12 noon
CEST)
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
