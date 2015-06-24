June 24 (Reuters) -

* Ericsson: implementation of cost and efficiency program in Sweden

* Says reduction of approximately 2,100 positions in Sweden

* As part of the global program, on March 11 Ericsson announced that 2,200 positions in Sweden, mainly in R&D and Supply, were subject to notice

* In total, there will be a reduction of approximately 2,100 positions, with some 1,700 employees leaving the company

* Ericsson says for Q2 2015 restructuring costs of approximately SEK 2.5 bln are expected

* Ericsson says for Q2 2015 restructuring costs of approximately SEK 2.5 bln are expected

* Ericsson says savings related to this specific activity will start to impact results towards end of 2015