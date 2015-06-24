June 24 Nel ASA :

* Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has approved prospectus prepared by company

* Subsequent offering comprises up to 22,222,222 offer shares at subscription price of 1.35 Norwegian crowns corresponding to gross proceeds of up to 30 million crowns ($3.82 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 7.8542 Norwegian crowns)