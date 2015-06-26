Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 26 Hugo Games A/S :
* Enters into market making agreement with Norne Securities on June 26
* Says purpose of agreement is to enhance liquidity in trading of shares of company
* First day of market making will be July 3
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order