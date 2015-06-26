June 26 IGas Energy Plc

* FY revenue 58.2 million stg versus 75.9 million stg year ago

* Production in year was 999,003 boe (2014: 1,015,866 boe), representing an average of 2,737 boepd (2014: 2,783 boepd)

* Board changes - Stephen Bowler appointed CEO and CFO search in progress

* Looking to maintaining production c.2,750 boepd for 2015/16 through a number of initiatives

* 630,000 barrels hedged in period 1 July 2015 to September 2016 - downside protection ranging from US$55 to US$84 per barrel and at an average of c.US$67 per barrel

* Lower oil prices have potential to further affect North Sea oil and gas supply and therefore further increase our dependency on other countries for our gas.

* FY gross profit of £15.4m was recognised in year (2014: £28.0m) with underlying profit of £8.3m (2014: £20.3m).

* In next 12 months will drill further exploration/appraisal wells including at site in east midlands and anticipate this will start in H1 2016