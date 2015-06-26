June 26 Nanostart AG :

* Extensive write-downs have a negative effect on the annual result of the financial year 2014 / further need to write down and retirement from the stock exchange are being analysed

* Financial year 2014 is concluded with a loss of 8.88 million euros ($9.94 million), results were considerably impacted by value adjustments totalling 8.40 million euros

* Decided to concentrate on existing share portfolio and, in future, regionally on Germany and Europe

* All foreign strategic activities and shareholdings will be subject to examination or stopped

* As a part of ongoing cost-cutting measures need for a stock market listing will be critically scrutinized Source text for Eikon:

